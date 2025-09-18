Bitcoin Will 200x From Here, Twenty One Capital CEO Says as BTC Breaks $117K After Fed Rate Cut

## Introduction

Twenty One Capital CEO, Jack, has made a bold prediction that Bitcoin could see a 200-fold increase in value in the future. This prediction follows Bitcoin’s surge past $117,000 following the first Fed rate cut of the year.

### Twenty One Capital CEO’s Optimistic Forecast

In a recent interview on NYSE TV, CEO Jack expressed optimism about Bitcoin’s future potential, highlighting the rapid increase in value that could be on the horizon.

#### Bitcoin’s Impressive Growth

Bitcoin’s recent climb beyond $117,000 has caught the attention of investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. With the backing of the Fed rate cut, Jack believes that Bitcoin is positioned for significant growth in the coming years.

### A Bright Future for BTC

Jack’s projection of Bitcoin potentially soaring by 200 times from its current value indicates a positive outlook for the leading cryptocurrency. As the market continues to evolve and mature, Bitcoin’s expansion could surpass all expectations.

## Conclusion

With Bitcoin breaking new price barriers and the support of the recent Fed rate cut, Twenty One Capital CEO’s optimistic forecast signals a promising future for Bitcoin investors. As the crypto landscape continues to change, the potential for substantial growth in Bitcoin’s value remains a focal point for industry watchers and enthusiasts alike.