Bitget, a prominent crypto exchange, has introduced a groundbreaking feature, the Unified Account, that integrates four major blockchains into a single system. This innovative move aims to revolutionize digital asset trading by offering enhanced flexibility and accessibility to users.

### Bitget Launches Industry-First Unified Account Covering Four Major Blockchains

#### Bitget Expands On-chain Access With Unified Account

In a recent announcement shared via a blog post, Bitget introduced the latest advancement in its platform – the Bitget Onchain Unified Account. This new feature serves as a vital enhancement, providing users with seamless access to four major blockchains through a unified interface.

Bitget’s launch of the Unified Account covering four major blockchains represents a significant milestone in the crypto industry. By introducing this innovative system, Bitget demonstrates its dedication to promoting user-centricity and accessibility in the digital asset trading space. This move is poised to empower users with greater flexibility and convenience, setting a new standard for the industry.