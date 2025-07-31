Bitget Lists Rhea Finance (RHEA) for Spot Trading—Details Here

## Introduction

Bitget, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced Rhea Finance (RHEA) to its Innovation Zone for spot trading. This decentralized liquidity hub on NEAR, resulting from the consolidation of Ref Finance and Burrow Finance, is now available for trading the RHEA/USDT pair on Bitget since 30 July 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

## Bitget’s Listing of Rhea Finance (RHEA) for Spot Trading

### Rhea Finance (RHEA) on Bitget

On 30th July 2025 at 14:00 (UTC), Bitget facilitated trading for the RHEA/USDT pair, providing its users with the opportunity to engage in the innovative ecosystem of Rhea Finance. This move is part of Bitget’s commitment to offering diverse and promising assets for trading within its platform.

### About Rhea Finance

Rhea Finance serves as a pivotal component in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape, bringing forth a unique blend of decentralized liquidity solutions powered by the NEAR blockchain. By listing Rhea Finance on its platform, Bitget aims to enhance accessibility and exposure to this novel and upcoming project.

## Conclusion

Bitget’s listing of Rhea Finance for spot trading signifies a strategic move towards expanding the range of offerings available to cryptocurrency traders. The introduction of the RHEA/USDT pair on Bitget’s platform opens up new avenues for users to delve into the world of decentralized liquidity solutions powered by Rhea Finance. This collaboration between Bitget and Rhea Finance underscores the growing importance of innovative projects within the digital asset space.