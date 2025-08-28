Bitget surpasses $750 billion in monthly derivatives trading as CoinDesk ranks it top for ETH and SOL liquidity

Bitget: Surpassing $750 Billion in Monthly Derivatives Trading

Introduction

Bitget, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has recently gained recognition in CoinDesk’s Market Data Deep-Dive for its increasing institutional adoption and prowess in liquidity across major cryptocurrencies. This article delves into Bitget’s remarkable achievements as it continues to solidify its position in the global crypto landscape.

Derivatives Volume and Global Recognition

Between November 2023 and June 2025, Bitget has processed a staggering $11.5 trillion in derivatives trading volume, securing its position among the top four global exchanges. Notably, the average monthly volumes have surged to over $750 billion in 2025, with derivatives accounting for nearly 90% of this impressive figure. Despite challenging market conditions, Bitget has stood out as a key player renowned for its scale, reliability, and increasing institutional participation.

Institutional Adoption and Product Enhancements

In the first half of 2025, institutions have significantly contributed to Bitget’s success, representing 80% of spot trading and 50% of derivatives volume. This notable increase has led to a twofold rise in assets under management. The enhancements in Bitget’s offerings, such as the Liquidity Incentive Program, institutional lending products, and a unified margin system, have been pivotal in attracting institutional investors.

Market Performance and Token Dynamics

Bitget’s native BGB token has played a crucial role in driving the exchange’s performance. The token ranks as the third-most traded spot asset, following Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Notably, BGB has propelled Bitget’s spot market share to a record 5.2% in May. BTC, ETH, and BGB collectively constitute 44% of the total spot activity, reflecting the exchange’s robust market presence.

Liquidity Rankings and Execution Quality

Bitget has secured the top position for ETH and Solana (SOL) liquidity depth, as well as the second spot for BTC spot liquidity, with slippage for $100,000 Bitcoin trades recorded at a mere 0.0074%. This exceptional execution quality positions Bitget among the top three globally, emphasizing its commitment to providing a seamless trading experience for users.

Conclusion

Bitget’s remarkable achievement of surpassing $750 billion in monthly derivatives trading underscores its significance in the crypto industry. As CoinDesk ranks Bitget as a leader in ETH and SOL liquidity, the exchange’s strategic focus on institutional adoption, innovative product offerings, and market performance has undoubtedly cemented its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Featured image via Shuttertstock. The post Bitget surpasses $750 billion in monthly derivatives trading as CoinDesk ranks it top for ETH and SOL liquidity appeared first on Finbold.