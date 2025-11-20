Bitget Wallet launches zero-fee crypto card across 50 markets

## Introduction

Bitget Wallet has introduced a revolutionary global zero-fee crypto card across more than 50 markets. This cutting-edge card is expected to signal a significant milestone in the realm of self-custodial crypto-linked cards, as it reaches a broad audience in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. By providing users with easy access to Visa and Mastercard networks globally, Bitget Wallet aims to establish a unified global payments system that enables stablecoin spending without incurring traditional banking fees.

## Zero-Fee Crypto Card Launch by Bitget Wallet

### Features of the Zero-Fee Crypto Card

The Bitget Wallet Card offers users the opportunity to enjoy fee-free stablecoin spending up to $400 per month. This includes benefits such as zero FX markups, top-up fees, or conversion spreads, setting it apart from other competing crypto cards that commonly impose additional charges. By leveraging a sophisticated automated detection system, Bitget Wallet ensures that users have access to real-time Google FX rates, thereby eliminating hidden fees and promoting transparent pricing.

### Enhancing User Experience

Jamie Elkaleh, the Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet, emphasized the company’s commitment to simplifying stablecoin payments. By eliminating fees and hidden markups on a global scale, Bitget Wallet aims to deliver a seamless and predictable user experience, aligning with the expectations of individuals relying on digital currencies for everyday transactions.

## Growing Demand for Crypto Payments

The global stablecoin settlements surged to $1.2 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, with a significant portion of transactions occurring in emerging markets characterized by high FX costs and banking complexities. The Bitget Wallet Onchain Report further highlights the increasing adoption of crypto for payments, with 40% of wallet users transitioning towards low-cost and borderless payment solutions.

### Customizable Card Program

In addition to the zero-fee crypto card, Bitget Wallet offers a customizable card program enabling brands, creators, and communities to design co-branded cards tailored to their target audience. Partners can develop themed cards linked to their memberships or ecosystems, catering to the unique preferences of their users. Notably, Bitget Wallet is collaborating with LINE NEXT to introduce a co-branded card, underscoring the platform’s commitment to enhancing user engagement.

## Conclusion

The launch of the zero-fee crypto card by Bitget Wallet signifies a significant advancement in the realm of stablecoin payments, offering users a frictionless and cost-effective payment solution across diverse markets. By leveraging innovative technology and a user-centric approach, Bitget Wallet is reshaping the landscape of digital payments, paving the way for a more seamless and transparent financial ecosystem.