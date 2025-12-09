BitMEX integrates Mercuryo to enable fiat-to-crypto conversions

## Introduction

BitMEX, a prominent crypto derivatives exchange, has partnered with Mercuryo, a leading global payment infrastructure provider, to offer a seamless fiat-to-crypto conversion service for its users. This collaboration aims to simplify the process of purchasing cryptocurrencies directly on the BitMEX platform using various fiat currencies. Through this integration, BitMEX traders can easily convert their fiat assets into digital tokens for trading across spot and futures markets.

## BitMEX Partners with Mercuryo for Fiat-to-Crypto Conversions

BitMEX has teamed up with Mercuryo to introduce a new fiat-to-crypto on-ramp feature that allows users to buy cryptocurrencies using over 30 different fiat currencies. This integration streamlines the onboarding process for users, enabling them to convert fiat currencies like US dollars into digital assets for trading purposes.

### Smooth Funding Options

BitMEX users can conveniently fund their accounts through credit card payments, bank transfers, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Deposits are typically processed within minutes, providing users with quick access to the platform’s trading capabilities.

### Supported Cryptocurrencies

With Mercuryo’s on-ramp integration, BitMEX traders gain access to purchasing major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) directly on the platform. This expanded range of supported cryptocurrencies enhances the trading opportunities available to users.

## Insights from BitMEX and Mercuryo

Raphael Polansky, Chief Growth Officer at BitMEX, emphasized the importance of user experience in the cryptocurrency industry. He praised Mercuryo for delivering an intuitive on-ramp experience, stating that the integration enhances the platform’s overall usability.

Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo, highlighted the significance of providing BitMEX traders with a trusted gateway through a familiar interface. This partnership marks a significant advancement in improving the trading experience for BitMEX’s global user base.

## Conclusion

The integration between BitMEX and Mercuryo signifies a major step forward in facilitating fiat-to-crypto conversions for cryptocurrency traders. By offering a user-friendly on-ramp experience, BitMEX aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for users looking to engage in crypto trading activities. This collaborative effort illustrates a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency market.