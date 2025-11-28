Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) Buys 14,618 ETH Amid Rising Institutional Interest

“`html

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) Acquires 14,618 ETH Amid Surging Institutional Interest

Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) Acquires 14,618 ETH Amid Surging Institutional Interest Overview Bitmine Immersion Technologies, listed on NYSE American under the symbol BMNR, recently purchased 14,618 ETH, as reported by on-chain data platforms. The company, supported by Tom Lee’s Fundstrat, continues to show bullish behavior by accumulating Ethereum amidst growing interest from institutional investors. Details of the Acquisition Bitmine Immersion Technologies, a firm associated with Ethereum enthusiast Tom Lee, acquired a substantial amount of 14,618 ETH on Friday. This move signals the company’s confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential despite recent market fluctuations. Market Response The increasing interest in Ethereum among institutional investors has led to a resurgence in demand for the digital asset. Bitmine Immersion’s strategic decision to purchase ETH aligns with the current market sentiment and reflects a positive outlook on Ethereum’s future prospects. The post Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) Acquires 14,618 ETH Amid Surging Institutional Interest appeared first on CoinGape.

