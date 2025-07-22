BitOrigin Begins $500M Dogecoin Treasury With 40.5M Buy, Analysts Predict Fresh Bull Cycle

## BitOrigin Launches $500M Dogecoin Treasury Initiative ##

BitOrigin Ltd, a reputable company, has made a notable move by acquiring around 40.5 million DOGE coins. This bold step marks the initiation of BitOrigin’s grand plan to establish a $500 million Dogecoin treasury.

### Embracing Dogecoin: BitOrigin’s Strategic Acquisition ###

In a recent press release, the well-known Nasdaq-listed company, BitOrigin, proudly announced the acquisition of 40.5 million DOGE, equivalent to a staggering $10 million. This substantial investment signifies the commencement of their ambitious $500 million Dogecoin treasury program.

### Analysts’ Projections: Anticipated Bullish Trend ###

Industry analysts and experts are foreseeing a promising future for Dogecoin, prompted by BitOrigin’s substantial investment. These developments are speculated to usher in a fresh bullish cycle for the cryptocurrency market.

In summary, BitOrigin’s strategic acquisition of 40.5 million DOGE coins marks the initiation of their remarkable $500 million Dogecoin treasury plan. This move is accompanied by optimistic projections from analysts, hinting at a prosperous path ahead for Dogecoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole.