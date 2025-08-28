Bitplanet Launches Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40M BTC Purchase

## Introduction

South Korea’s Bitplanet is making waves in the digital currency world with its pioneering move to launch the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. With a significant infusion of $40 million in fresh capital, Bitplanet is set to revolutionize the BTC corporate strategy landscape in Korea.

## Bitplanet Establishes Korea’s First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury

At the recent Bitcoin Asia 2025 event, Paul Lee, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, made a groundbreaking announcement regarding Bitplanet’s ambitious plans. The company is gearing up to establish Korea’s premiere institutional Bitcoin treasury, marking a significant milestone in the country’s financial ecosystem.

## $40M BTC Purchase Plan Unveiled

The $40 million secured by Bitplanet will serve as the financial backbone for the company’s strategic initiative. This substantial capital injection underscores Bitplanet’s commitment to spearheading innovation and growth in the digital currency sector. The move not only elevates Bitplanet’s position in the market but also signals a bold step towards mainstream acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin in Korea.

## Conclusion

Bitplanet’s visionary approach towards establishing Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury and the significant $40 million investment demonstrate the company’s dedication to pioneering change in the digital currency landscape. Through strategic initiatives like these, Bitplanet is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Bitcoin adoption and utilization in South Korea and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates on Bitplanet’s transformative endeavors in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.