Bitwise Chainlink ETF Gains Listing on DTCC with CLNK Ticker, LINK Falls

# Bitwise Chainlink ETF Listed on DTCC with CLNK Ticker

## Introduction:

Bitwise Chainlink ETF has achieved a significant milestone by gaining listing on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This development signals a step closer to the approval of the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The listing follows a series of ETFs tracking the spot prices of various altcoins, including XRP, HBAR, and Sui. However, despite this positive news, the price of LINK, the native token of Chainlink, experiences a decline of over 7%.

## Bitwise Chainlink ETF Listing on DTCC:

The DTCC listing of the Bitwise Chainlink ETF serves as a key indicator of progress in the journey towards obtaining approval for the ETF. This listing reflects growing recognition and acceptance of the ETF within the digital asset ecosystem. Investors and stakeholders closely monitor such developments as they signal the potential growth and expansion of the ETF market.

## Impact on LINK Price:

Following the announcement of the Bitwise Chainlink ETF listing, the price of LINK witnessed a notable decrease. LINK’s value dropped by more than 7%, reaching an intraday low of $15.20. This decline in price could be attributed to various market factors, including profit-taking by traders or general market sentiment.

## Conclusion:

The listing of Bitwise Chainlink ETF on the DTCC website marks a significant achievement for the ETF and the broader digital asset industry. While the decline in LINK price may raise concerns among investors, it is important to consider the overall market dynamics and the long-term potential of Chainlink’s ecosystem. The future performance of Bitwise Chainlink ETF and LINK token will continue to be influenced by regulatory developments, market trends, and investor sentiment.