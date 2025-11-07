Bitwise Prepares for Spot Dogecoin ETF Launch, Discloses Ticker and Fees

# Bitwise Readies for Spot Dogecoin ETF Launch with Ticker and Fees Disclosure

Bitwise is getting ready to launch its spot Dogecoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by updating its application to include important details such as the ticker symbol, fees, and other key information. The final decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the approval of the Dogecoin ETF is scheduled for November 12th. The cryptocurrency world eagerly awaits the outcome of this significant development.

Bitwise, a prominent name in the cryptocurrency industry, is gearing up to introduce a spot Dogecoin ETF. This move comes as the issuer makes crucial amendments to its application, providing transparency by disclosing the ETF’s ticker symbol, fees, and other essential particulars. The spotlight is now on the imminent decision by the SEC, set to be announced on November 12th.

As the deadline approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the Dogecoin ETF tracking the spot DOGE price will receive the green light next week or automatically become effective. The outcome of this decision will have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market, particularly for Dogecoin investors and enthusiasts.

The upcoming launch of Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF, along with the disclosure of its ticker symbol and fees, marks a major milestone in the world of digital assets. The decision by the SEC on November 12th will determine the fate of this eagerly anticipated ETF. Stay tuned for updates on the outcome that could potentially shape the future of Dogecoin trading and investment.