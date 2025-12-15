Bitwise SOL ETF Records 33 Days of Nonstop Inflows- Is A Recovery to $150 Possible?

Bitwise SOL ETF Sees 33 Consecutive Days of Inflows: Potential Recovery to $150?

On Monday, December 15, the Solana price maintained its position above $130, closely approaching a crucial resistance level near the upper band. This stability has been consistent across multiple trading sessions, with a period of consolidation observed just above the $130 support zone. Technically, SOL signals indicate a growing bullish momentum, potentially leading to a breakout towards…

Sustained Price Movement Above $130

Despite fluctuations in the market, Solana has managed to stay above the $130 mark, indicating a strong foothold near a significant resistance level. This consistent performance suggests a potential bullish trend that could propel the price towards new highs.

Consolidation Near Support at $130

Notable consolidation has been observed around the $130 support area, indicating a period of stabilization before a potential price movement. This consolidation phase could serve as a launching pad for a breakout, as indicated by technical indicators showing an increase in bullish momentum.

Potential Recovery to $150

With the Bitwise SOL ETF witnessing 33 consecutive days of inflows, there is speculation regarding a potential recovery to $150. The sustained interest in the ETF could contribute to increased buying pressure, potentially pushing the price of Solana towards the $150 mark.

Conclusion

The recent performance of Solana and the Bitwise SOL ETF signals a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency, with the potential for a recovery towards $150. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the market dynamics for signs of a breakout and further price appreciation. As the bullish momentum continues to strengthen, a move towards $150 could be within reach for Solana in the near future.