Bitwise Solana ETP Crosses $100M AUM Milestone as DeFi Dev Corp Buys the SOL Dip

# Bitwise Solana ETP Hits $100 Million AUM Milestone

## Introduction

Bitwise’s Solana Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million in assets under management. This development follows DeFi Dev Corp’s move to bolster its SOL holdings amidst a recent market downturn.

## Bitwise Solana ETP Surpasses $100 Million AUM

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL), available for trading on major European exchanges, has crossed the $100 million threshold in assets under management. This rapid growth highlights the increasing popularity and demand for Solana-based investment products.

## DeFi Dev Corp Seizes Opportunity to Increase SOL Holdings

The Nasdaq-listed DeFi Dev Corp capitalized on the recent market dip to boost its SOL holdings. This strategic move aligns with the corporation’s commitment to expanding its exposure to promising digital assets like SOL.

## Conclusion

The achievement of surpassing $100 million in assets under management reflects the growing interest in Bitwise’s Solana ETP and the broader digital asset ecosystem. Furthermore, DeFi Dev Corp’s proactive approach to acquiring additional SOL holdings underscores the potential long-term value and growth prospects of the Solana blockchain.

*This post was originally published on CoinGape.*