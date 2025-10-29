Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) Makes Record Debut with $69.5M Inflows, $289M NAV

## Introduction

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has entered the market with significant success, attracting a record-breaking $69.5 million in inflows and boasting a net asset value (NAV) of $289 million. This article delves into the unprecedented debut of BSOL and its impact on the cryptocurrency market.

### Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) Debut

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has made an impressive entrance, surpassing expectations with substantial inflows and robust trading volumes. This launch marks a notable milestone in the world of cryptocurrency ETFs, rivaled only by Ethereum in terms of scale.

### Price Performance

Despite the enthusiastic reception, the price of SOL experienced a dip below $195 following the BSOL debut. Notably, large-scale investors, known as whales, have taken long positions during the ETF’s launch, signaling confidence and interest in Solana’s staking ecosystem.

## Conclusion

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has created waves in the cryptocurrency market with its record-breaking debut, signaling a growing demand for innovative investment products within the digital asset space. As the industry continues to evolve, ETFs like BSOL are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of blockchain-based investments.