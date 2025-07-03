BlackRock adds $24 billion to its crypto portfolio in first half of 2025

# BlackRock Boosts Crypto Portfolio by $24 Billion in First Half of 2025

## Introduction

BlackRock, a prominent asset manager, has significantly expanded its investment in digital assets during the first half of 2025. The company added close to $24 billion to its cryptocurrency portfolio, as per Finbold’s H1 2025 Crypto Market Report. This surge in holdings showcases BlackRock’s growing interest and confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

## BlackRock’s Crypto Portfolio Growth

According to the report, BlackRock’s crypto holdings saw a substantial increase from $54.77 billion on January 1 to $78.67 billion by June 30, reflecting a notable gain of 30.38%. The main drivers behind this growth were Bitcoin and Ethereum.

### Bitcoin Dominates Expansion

Bitcoin played a pivotal role in BlackRock’s portfolio growth, with its holdings leaping from $51.16 billion to $74.47 billion, marking an impressive $23.3 billion increase, equivalent to 31.3%.

### Ethereum’s Contribution

Ethereum also made a significant contribution to the expansion, rising from $3.53 billion to $4.21 billion, showcasing an increase of $678.95 million or 16.15%.

## Factors Driving Growth

The sharp increase in BlackRock’s crypto portfolio can be attributed to the inflows into its spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs, which commenced trading earlier in the year. To support these products with tangible assets, BlackRock engaged in substantial on-chain transactions involving BTC and ETH throughout the first half of 2025.

## BlackRock’s Q1 vs. Q2 Crypto Holdings

By the end of Q1 2025, BlackRock held approximately 575,860 BTC and 1.17 million ETH, amounting to a total crypto portfolio value of $49.85 billion. This figure surged to $74.47 billion in BTC and $4.21 billion in ETH by June 30, elevating the portfolio’s total worth to $78.67 billion. The transition from Q1 to Q2 recorded a $28.82 billion increase in holdings, translating to an overall gain of $23.91 billion throughout the first half of the year.

## Additional Considerations

While the visible $23.91 billion growth is observable through on-chain data representing wallets linked to ETF custody, it’s crucial to acknowledge that BlackRock’s actual crypto exposure, inclusive of OTC channels and indirect holdings, could potentially be higher.

## Conclusion

BlackRock’s notable $24 billion addition to its cryptocurrency portfolio in the first half of 2025 underscores the firm’s escalating confidence in digital assets as a strategic investment avenue. This robust expansion signals a significant shift in the traditional finance sector towards embracing the opportunities presented by the evolving crypto landscape.

