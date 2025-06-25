BlackRock and Fidelity just scooped up over half a billion dollars in Bitcoin

# Institutional Accumulation of Bitcoin by Top Asset Managers

Institutional accumulation of Bitcoin (BTC) remains strong, with major players like BlackRock and Fidelity making significant moves in the market. Let’s delve into the details of their recent acquisitions and what it signifies for the future of BTC investment.

## BlackRock’s Bitcoin Acquisition

On June 25, blockchain data highlighted by Arkham Intelligence unveiled that BlackRock, a prominent asset management firm, acquired $436.3 million worth of BTC in a single day. The transfer logs revealed that BlackRock’s IBIT ETF address received 4,130 BTC from Coinbase Prime’s institutional custody, indicating a strategic investment into the company’s spot Bitcoin ETF structure.

## Fidelity’s Bitcoin Purchase

Fidelity, another key player in the financial arena, wasn’t far behind, securing 805 BTC valued at $85.2 million. The acquisitions were made through two separate transfers to its FBTC ETF address, showcasing a calculated approach to building exposure in the BTC market.

## Grayscale’s Activity

Grayscale also remained active, adding 55.1 BTC ($5.8 million) to its GBTC trust despite a recent trend of outflows. While modest in scale, this move contributes to the overall positive activity seen in ETF investments this week.

## Other Asset Managers’ Movements

Bitwise and ARK Invest demonstrated significant movements as well, with Bitwise transferring 141.4 BTC internally and ARK reallocating nearly 40 BTC within its ETF wallet. These actions, though routine in nature, underscore the ongoing interest and strategic positioning of institutional investors in the Bitcoin market.

# Implications of Institutional Investment

The renewed inflows from top-tier asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, amidst Bitcoin’s consolidation above $105,000 suggest growing optimism and anticipation of increased demand in the upcoming quarter. While retail interest may have subsided slightly, institutional positioning signals a potential upward momentum in Bitcoin’s value.

In conclusion, the recent acquisitions by BlackRock and Fidelity, alongside other asset managers, illustrate a strong institutional appetite for Bitcoin, setting the stage for potential market developments in the near future.

*This article was originally published on Finbold.*