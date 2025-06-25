BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Approaches 700,000 BTC Milestone, IBIT Share Jumps

Introduction

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has reached a significant milestone as it continues to lead in the crypto market with impressive net inflows and Bitcoin holdings. In this article, we will delve into the recent developments surrounding BlackRock’s IBIT and its impact on the market.

BlackRock’s IBIT Surges in Net Inflows

BlackRock’s IBIT has experienced a notable surge in net inflows, with spot ETFs witnessing an increase of $588 million on Tuesday. A major contributor to this surge was IBIT itself, attracting $436 million in inflows. As a result, IBIT has accumulated a total of 4,134 Bitcoins, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings closer to the remarkable milestone of 700,000 BTC.

IBIT Share Price Rises by 2.5%

In addition to the surge in net inflows and Bitcoin holdings, the IBIT share price also saw a significant increase of 2.5% on Tuesday. This surge in share price further solidifies BlackRock’s position in the crypto market and adds to the overall positive sentiment surrounding IBIT.

Conclusion

BlackRock’s IBIT is making significant strides in the crypto market, approaching the impressive milestone of 700,000 BTC in holdings. With a surge in net inflows and a notable increase in share price, IBIT continues to be a prominent player in the ETF space. Stay tuned for more updates on BlackRock’s IBIT and its impact on the market.

The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Approaches 700,000 BTC Milestone, IBIT Share Jumps appeared first on CoinGape.