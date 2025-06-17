BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits $50 Billion Inflows, IBIT Share Jumps 4%

## Article Rewrite: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Achieves $50 Billion Inflows, IBIT Price Rises by 4%

### Introduction

The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has witnessed significant growth, with a surge in Bitcoin acquisitions leading to an impressive $50 billion in inflows. This milestone has positioned IBIT as a prominent player in the BTC ETF market, demonstrating a 54% dominance.

### BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Growth

#### Milestone Inflows

IBIT recorded a remarkable $266 million in inflows on Monday, contributing to the rapid accumulation of Bitcoins. The achievement of the $50 billion inflows milestone since its inception showcases IBIT’s strong performance and market appeal.

#### Market Dominance

With a 54% dominance in the BTC ETF market, IBIT stands out as one of the fastest ETFs to reach the $50 billion inflows mark. This growth highlights the increasing interest and confidence in Bitcoin-based investment products.

### Conclusion

The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s success story continues as it experiences substantial inflows and significant market dominance. IBIT’s rapid growth and milestone achievements underscore its appeal to investors seeking exposure to the expanding Bitcoin market.

#### Source: [CoinGape](link-to-the-original-article)