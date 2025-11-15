BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s Biggest Outflow Ever Sparks Panic, But Kiyosaki Stays Bullish

## Heading 1: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s Record Withdrawal Sparks Concern

### Heading 2: Overview of BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Outflow

Freshly released data revealed a substantial withdrawal of approximately $473.72 million worth of Bitcoin from BlackRock in a single transaction. This event has garnered significant attention as it stands as the largest withdrawal in terms of USD value since BlackRock’s entry into the market.

### Heading 2: Impact on Bitcoin Market

The sudden outflow of funds by BlackRock has contributed to the existing sense of unease and heightened sell-off activities witnessed during the week. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the repercussions of this large-scale withdrawal on the Bitcoin market.

### Heading 2: Major Bitcoin ETFs Experience Significant Outflows

Recent data from SoSoValue has confirmed the growing trend of major Bitcoin ETFs recording sharp withdrawals, indicating potential shifts in investor sentiment towards digital assets.

### Conclusion

The recent record withdrawal of Bitcoin by BlackRock has sparked concern within the cryptocurrency market, amplifying existing fears and uncertainty. As investors navigate through this challenging period, the actions of prominent asset managers like BlackRock serve as key indicators of market dynamics and potential future trends.

[The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF’s Record Withdrawal Sparks Concern appeared first on CoinGape.](link to the article)

(Note: Please insert the actual link to the CoinGape article where prompted.)