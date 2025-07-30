BlackRock bought 4x more of this crypto than Bitcoin last week

Introduction:

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has significantly increased its exposure to Ethereum compared to Bitcoin. This strategic move is evident in the substantial amount of Ethereum purchased by BlackRock in a recent week, highlighting a shift towards Ethereum as a preferred asset for institutional investors. Let’s delve deeper into the details of this trend and its implications.

### BlackRock’s Ethereum Acquisition Outpaces Bitcoin

BlackRock has demonstrated a notable shift in its crypto investment strategy, with a substantial increase in Ethereum acquisitions compared to Bitcoin. During the period of July 22 to July 28, BlackRock purchased over $1.2 billion worth of Ethereum, significantly surpassing its $267 million investment in Bitcoin during the same timeframe.

#### Transfer Details and Signals

The on-chain data from Arkham reveals substantial transfers of 10,000 ETH each, totaling approximately $36–37 million, from Coinbase Prime hot wallets to wallets controlled by BlackRock. In addition to these large transfers, several smaller inflows were recorded, including a significant transaction of 177,500 ETH valued at $655.9 million.

#### Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Performance

As of the latest data, Ethereum is trading at $3,812.42, marking a 3.14% increase over the past week. In contrast, Bitcoin’s value stands at $118,356.67, showing a slight decline of 0.11% over the same period. These figures reflect the market performance of both cryptocurrencies amidst BlackRock’s strategic acquisitions.

### Institutional Shift towards Ethereum

The significant inflows of capital into Ethereum by BlackRock suggest a growing preference for Ethereum as an institutional investment choice. While Bitcoin continues to hold its position as a prominent store of value asset, the demand for Ethereum driven by its utility is gaining traction among asset managers seeking diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies.

### Conclusion

BlackRock’s notable increase in Ethereum acquisitions emphasizes the evolving role of Ethereum from an alternative to Bitcoin to a core asset in institutional crypto portfolios. This trend not only reflects the changing dynamics of the crypto market but also underscores the attractiveness of Ethereum’s utility-driven demand profile for institutional investors looking to broaden their crypto holdings.

[Source: Finbold]

