BlackRock bought over $4 billion of these two cryptocurrencies last week

## Institutional Investment Trends in Cryptocurrencies

Institutional demand for cryptocurrencies is on the rise, with prominent asset manager BlackRock making significant investments in the digital asset space. Last week, BlackRock added over $4 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to its portfolio, solidifying its position as a major player in the crypto market.

### BlackRock’s Crypto Investments

BlackRock’s recent purchases include $2.57 billion worth of Bitcoin and $1.76 billion worth of Ethereum. With these acquisitions, BlackRock now holds a total of $93.9 billion in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin comprising 92% of its holdings at $85.97 billion.

### Ethereum Gains Institutional Interest

Ethereum has also been gaining traction among institutional investors. Fidelity’s FETH fund, for instance, experienced substantial inflows, totaling $2.12 billion last week. This surge in interest not only broke previous records but nearly doubled them, showcasing the growing appeal of Ethereum in the institutional space.

### Diversification into Low-Cap Assets

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, BlackRock has diversified its crypto holdings into lesser-known assets. Imagen Network (IMAGE), a token on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, has emerged as BlackRock’s third-largest cryptocurrency holding, valued at approximately $445,920. This move indicates a strategic approach towards exploring opportunities beyond established digital assets.

### BlackRock’s On-Chain Portfolio Growth

Over the course of July, BlackRock’s crypto portfolio has seen significant growth, with a net increase of approximately $14.3 billion between July 1 and July 22, 2025. This substantial rise from $79.6 billion to over $93.9 billion underscores BlackRock’s commitment to leveraging the potential of cryptocurrencies in its investment strategies.

## Conclusion

The notable investments made by BlackRock in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies exemplify the increasing institutional interest in digital assets. As leading asset managers continue to explore opportunities in the crypto space, the market dynamics are evolving, setting the stage for further innovation and growth in the industry.