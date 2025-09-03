BlackRock buys 7x more Ethereum than Bitcoin in 2025

**Title:** BlackRock’s Ethereum Accumulation in 2025 Outpaces Bitcoin 7x

**Introduction:**

A recent study conducted by Finbold showcases BlackRock’s significant increase in Ethereum holdings compared to Bitcoin in 2025. This strategic shift in crypto accumulation by the asset management giant is reshaping its on-chain exposure and signaling a tilt towards Ethereum as a preferred investment choice.

**Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Holdings Growth**

BlackRock’s ETH Acquisition Surpasses BTC by 7.6x

BlackRock, through its Arkham Intel wallet clusters, has notably shifted towards Ethereum accumulation over Bitcoin in 2025. Analyzing the data from Arkham’s “BlackRock” entity, it is evident that the Ethereum holdings increased from 1.07 million ETH to 3.78 million ETH while Bitcoin holdings rose from 552,550 BTC to 737,350 BTC within the same period.

By percentage, the accumulation of Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin by 7.6 times, indicating a clear preference towards Ethereum within BlackRock’s asset management strategy.

**Ethereum Dollar Value Surge**

A Noteworthy Increase in ETH Stake

BlackRock’s Ethereum holdings witnessed a significant surge in dollar value, signaling a substantial increase in net purchases rather than mere mark-to-market adjustments. The dollar value of Ethereum holdings escalated by $12.99 billion year-to-date, showcasing a strong buying pattern that aligns with the growth in token units held.

**Strategic Portfolio Shift**

Emphasis on Ethereum Growth

BlackRock’s portfolio mix has seen a notable reweighting towards Ethereum in 2025. Despite Bitcoin remaining a core position, the proportion of Ethereum in the Arkham-tracked portfolio value surged from 6.6% to 17.2%. This strategic shift highlights a deliberate focus on Ethereum as a pivotal asset within the investment portfolio.

**Implications and Market Significance**

Institutional Endorsement of Ethereum

BlackRock’s accelerated accumulation of Ethereum not only signifies a significant increase in its circulating supply bid but also highlights a broader institutional rebalancing trend in favor of Ethereum. The maturation of Ethereum-linked products and inflows supports the notion that prominent investors are diversifying beyond a Bitcoin-dominated investment framework.

**Conclusion:**

The data from Finbold’s research underscores BlackRock’s pronounced Ethereum accumulation over Bitcoin in 2025, portraying a strategic shift towards Ethereum within the asset management landscape. This move not only strengthens Ethereum’s institutional adoption narrative but also signals a broader trend of diversified investment strategies within the cryptocurrency market.

*The post BlackRock buys 7x more Ethereum than Bitcoin in 2025 originally appeared on Finbold.*