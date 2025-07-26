BlackRock Ethereum ETF Approaches 3 Million ETH Milestone, Challenges Vanguard In Inflows

## Ethereum ETF Hits 3 Million ETH Milestone: BlackRock vs Vanguard In Inflows

### Introduction:

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, is making significant strides, nearing a milestone of 3 million ETH and giving tough competition to Vanguard in terms of inflows. This article delves into the recent developments showcasing BlackRock’s dominance in the US issuers’ net inflows.

### BlackRock Leads in ETH Inflows

On a recent Friday, BlackRock’s ETHA witnessed a substantial surge in net inflows, acquiring an impressive 120,437 ETH valued at $430 million. This surge has propelled the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) towards the remarkable milestone of 3 million ETH holdings.

### Competing with Vanguard

Despite BlackRock’s notable performance, Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF maintained the top spot with $1.8 billion in weekly inflows. However, BlackRock is steadily narrowing the gap and posing a formidable challenge to Vanguard in terms of inflows.

### Conclusion

The surge in net inflows for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF underscores its growing popularity and investor confidence. As it approaches the 3 million ETH milestone, BlackRock is poised to further compete with industry giants like Vanguard. The competition between these key players indicates a vibrant and dynamic landscape in the world of cryptocurrency investments.