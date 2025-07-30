BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Hits 3M ETH Holdings As Bitcoin Dominance Slips

# BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA): A Milestone Achievement

## BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) reaches 3 million ETH holdings milestone

BlackRock’s Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), known as ETHA, has achieved a significant milestone by accumulating a total of 3 million Ethereum (ETH) units. The latest addition of 59,309 ETH on July 29 has propelled the fund’s assets under management (AUM) to over $11.1 billion. This remarkable feat highlights the strong momentum and interest in Ethereum within the investment community.

### Strong Performance Amidst Massive Inflows

The ongoing acquisition spree in July has resulted in substantial inflows into the BlackRock Ethereum ETF. The surge in ETH holdings signifies investor confidence and the growing recognition of Ethereum as a valuable asset in the digital financial landscape. As a result, the ETHA share price reflects this positive sentiment and continues to demonstrate strength in the market.

## Bitcoin Dominance Slips as Ethereum Gains Traction

As BlackRock’s ETHA expands its Ethereum holdings, the dominance of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market has shown signs of weakening. Ethereum’s rising popularity and utility have led to a shift in investor preferences, with Ethereum gaining ground and challenging Bitcoin’s supremacy. This shift underscores the dynamic nature of the digital asset market and the evolving landscape of blockchain technologies.

### Conclusion

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF’s achievement of reaching 3 million ETH holdings signifies a significant milestone in the realm of digital asset investment. The continuous growth and strong performance of ETHA reflect the increasing interest in Ethereum as a promising investment opportunity. As Ethereum gains traction and Bitcoin dominance slips, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a transformative period marked by shifting investor sentiments and evolving trends.

This article originally appeared on CoinGape and showcases the growing influence of Ethereum and the BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) in the dynamic world of digital finance.