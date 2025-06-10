BlackRock Ethereum ETF Hits 11-Day Inflow Streak, Is ETH ETF Staking Approval In Sight?

# BlackRock Ethereum ETF: Continues Inflow Streak & Potential Staking Approval

## Introduction

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) has been making waves in the market with an impressive 11-day inflow streak. The ETF has seen significant inflows, surpassing $280 million in June alone and reaching a total of nearly $5 billion since its inception. The growing speculation surrounding this surge in ETHA inflows hints at a possible milestone on the horizon – the approval of ETH ETF staking.

## BlackRock Ethereum ETF Inflow Streak

ETHA has been on a winning streak, capturing the attention of investors as it continues to attract inflows for 11 consecutive days. This surge in investor interest has propelled the ETF’s total inflows to over $280 million in June.

### Key Highlights:

– BlackRock’s ETHA dominating spot ETF inflows

– 11-day inflow streak showcasing strong investor confidence

– Total inflows nearing $5 billion mark since inception

## Potential Prospects: ETH ETF Staking Approval

The remarkable surge in ETHA inflows has sparked anticipation and speculation within the industry. Many experts believe that this consistent growth in inflows could signal a favorable environment for the approval of Ethereum ETF staking.

## Conclusion

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF’s impressive performance and the ongoing inflow streak highlight a rising interest in Ethereum investments. With speculations mounting around the possibility of ETH ETF staking approval, the ETF’s success may indicate a promising future for Ethereum in the investment landscape.

This content is originally published on CoinGape.