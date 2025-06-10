BlackRock Ethereum ETF Hits 11-Day Inflow Streak, Is ETH ETF Staking Approval In Sight?

# BlackRock Ethereum ETF: Continues Inflow Streak & Potential Staking Approval
## Introduction
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) has been making waves in the market with an impressive 11-day inflow streak. The ETF has seen significant inflows, surpassing $280 million in June alone and reaching a total of nearly $5 billion since its inception. The growing speculation surrounding this surge in ETHA inflows hints at a possible milestone on the horizon – the approval of ETH ETF staking.
## BlackRock Ethereum ETF Inflow Streak
ETHA has been on a winning streak, capturing the attention of investors as it continues to attract inflows for 11 consecutive days. This surge in investor interest has propelled the ETF’s total inflows to over $280 million in June.
### Key Highlights:
– BlackRock’s ETHA dominating spot ETF inflows
– 11-day inflow streak showcasing strong investor confidence
– Total inflows nearing $5 billion mark since inception
## Potential Prospects: ETH ETF Staking Approval
The remarkable surge in ETHA inflows has sparked anticipation and speculation within the industry. Many experts believe that this consistent growth in inflows could signal a favorable environment for the approval of Ethereum ETF staking.
## Conclusion
The BlackRock Ethereum ETF’s impressive performance and the ongoing inflow streak highlight a rising interest in Ethereum investments. With speculations mounting around the possibility of ETH ETF staking approval, the ETF’s success may indicate a promising future for Ethereum in the investment landscape.
This content is originally published on CoinGape.