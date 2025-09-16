BlackRock Ethereum ETF Sees Record 80,768 ETH Inflow After Huge Sell-Off Week

## BlackRock Ethereum ETF Sets New Record with 80,768 ETH Inflow

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF has encountered a significant surge in ETH inflows, marking a noteworthy turnaround following a period of outflows. The latest development showcases a notable rise in investor confidence in the product amidst the market’s recent turbulence.

### Record Inflows: 80,768 ETH Inflow on September 15

According to data from SoSoValue, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) attracted a record-breaking 80,768 ETH, equivalent to approximately $363 million, in fresh inflows on September 15. This extraordinary influx of funds signals a renewed interest in Ethereum and the ETF offering.

### Market Recovery and Growth

The substantial increase in inflows within a 30-day period underscores the recovery and growth trajectory of BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF. Following a challenging market environment and a week of significant sell-offs, this influx of ETH represents a positive shift in sentiment and investment behavior.

### Conclusion

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF has witnessed an impressive milestone with the record 80,768 ETH inflow, signaling a resurgence in investor confidence and market interest. The continued growth and recovery of the ETF highlight the enduring appeal of Ethereum as an investment asset. As the market dynamics evolve, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF remains poised to capture further opportunities and showcase its resilience in the digital asset space.