BlackRock just bought $217 million of these two cryptocurrencies

## Title: BlackRock’s Recent $217 Million Investment in Cryptocurrencies

### Introduction

BlackRock, known as the world’s largest asset manager, made a significant move by investing $217 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move indicates a growing interest in cryptocurrency assets by institutional investors.

### BlackRock’s Crypto Investment Details

#### BlackRock’s Ethereum Acquisition

On July 7, market data revealed that BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) purchased 20,955 ETH, amounting to $53.2 million. This acquisition has increased the fund’s Ethereum holdings to about 1.5% of the total ETH supply within just 12 months of its launch.

#### BlackRock’s Bitcoin Purchase

Simultaneously, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) acquired 1,388 BTC valued at $164.3 million on the same day. This transaction propelled IBIT’s Bitcoin holdings to 700,307 BTC, further establishing its position as the leading Bitcoin ETF in terms of assets under management.

#### Increased Investor Interest

The trading volume of IBIT surged to $2.3 billion on July 7, reflecting heightened investor engagement amidst Bitcoin’s sustained trading above $108,000. These developments showcase the growing interest in cryptocurrencies among investors.

### Conclusion

BlackRock’s substantial investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum signify a significant milestone for the asset management giant. With over 700,000 BTC in its holdings, BlackRock’s confidence in cryptocurrencies as long-term assets and macro hedges is evident.

**Source:** Finbold