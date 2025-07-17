BlackRock just bought $916 million of these two cryptocurrencies

## Title: BlackRock’s Multimillion-Dollar Investment in Cryptocurrencies

### Introduction:

BlackRock, the leading asset management firm globally, has recently intensified its investment in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum. This strategic move reflects BlackRock’s growing interest in the digital asset space.

### BlackRock’s Bitcoin Holdings:

On July 16, 2025, BlackRock increased its Bitcoin holdings by approximately $416 million, bringing its total Bitcoin assets to $85.47 billion, equivalent to 3.6% of the current circulating supply. The asset manager’s total Bitcoin holdings rose significantly from 694,100 BTC to 716,490 BTC in just 16 days, highlighting a 3.23% increase in holdings and a 12.11% surge in valuation.

#### Market Insights:

BlackRock’s proactive accumulation of Bitcoin signals a departure from the conventional institutional investment strategy of buying the dip, demonstrating an astute capitalization on price momentum.

### BlackRock’s Ethereum Investment:

In addition to Bitcoin, BlackRock also augmented its Ethereum holdings, escalating from 1.73 million ETH to 2.02 million ETH, with a value enhancement of over $2.5 billion. Notably, BlackRock acquired $499.2 million worth of Ethereum on July 16, elevating its total Ethereum assets to $6.94 billion.

### Diversified Investment Approach:

BlackRock’s investment strategy extends beyond mainstream cryptocurrencies, as evidenced by its foray into micro-cap tokens like MOG and IMAGE, alongside a near 19.4% increase in SPX exposure. This diversified approach underscores BlackRock’s commitment to exploring various digital asset classes.

### Conclusion:

BlackRock’s recent investment surge in cryptocurrencies, totaling $916 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, showcases its conviction in the digital asset space. With a strategic focus on established and emerging cryptocurrencies, as well as other associated assets, BlackRock continues to assert its position as a significant player in the evolving crypto landscape.

