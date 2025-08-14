BlackRock now holds over $100 billion in crypto

# BlackRock’s Growing Crypto Holdings: A Milestone Achieved

## Introduction

BlackRock, a major player in the financial realm, has reached a significant milestone in its digital asset strategy. With over $100 billion in cryptocurrency holdings, the firm has solidified its position in the crypto market. Let’s delve into the details of BlackRock’s crypto portfolio and its recent achievements.

## BlackRock’s Impressive Crypto Portfolio

As of August 14, 2025, BlackRock’s cryptocurrency holdings have surged to an impressive $103.98 billion, as revealed by Finbold’s analysis of data sourced from the blockchain intelligence platform Arkham. This substantial portfolio comprises $89.27 billion in Bitcoin (743,310 BTC) and $14.71 billion in Ethereum (3.2 million ETH).

### Ethereum Acceleration

BlackRock’s Ethereum accumulation has witnessed a remarkable acceleration in recent months. From holding around 1.07 million ETH worth $3.59 billion at the beginning of the year, the firm saw a substantial increase to $4.21 billion by June 30. Surprisingly, within a short span of six weeks, this figure more than tripled to reach $14.71 billion.

## Percentage Surge in Holdings

In percentage terms, BlackRock’s Ethereum holdings have surged by 198.64% in volume and over 309% in dollar value since January. While Bitcoin still dominates the firm’s crypto portfolio with over 85% of holdings, BTC accumulation has grown at a slower relative pace, increasing by 34.52% in volume and 74.48% in value since the beginning of the year.

## Driving Factors

The rapid uptick in BlackRock’s Ethereum exposure can be attributed to the heightened institutional demand for ETH. Factors such as Ethereum ETF inflows, broader DeFi adoption, and positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s scaling roadmap have contributed to this surge in Ethereum holdings.

## BlackRock’s Conviction in Digital Assets

With a substantial $12.53 trillion in total assets under management as of June 30, BlackRock’s venture into a $100 billion-plus crypto position represents less than 1% of its total portfolio. However, this move signifies the firm’s strong belief in the potential of digital assets, emphasizing its confidence in the crypto market.

## Conclusion

BlackRock’s monumental achievement of surpassing $100 billion in crypto holdings showcases its commitment to embracing the digital asset revolution. As the firm continues to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, its strategic approach underscores a promising future in the realm of digital investments.

[Source: “BlackRock now holds over $100 billion in crypto” – Finbold]