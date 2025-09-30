Bloomberg Analyst Says XRP ETF Approval Odds Now 100% as Expert Eyes $33 Rally

Bloomberg Analyst’s Optimistic Outlook on XRP ETF Approval

Introduction

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the chances of approval for cryptocurrency spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), particularly the XRP ETF, are now seen as almost certain. This positive development has generated a wave of optimism in the crypto market, with experts anticipating a potential price surge for XRP towards the $33 mark.

Eric Balchunas’ Projections

Balchunas, a renowned analyst at Bloomberg, recently shared his insights suggesting a high probability of regulatory approval for XRP ETFs. This news has fueled investor enthusiasm and triggered a bullish sentiment within the XRP community.

Potential Rally to $33

In light of the growing momentum and favorable regulatory outlook, experts are closely monitoring XRP’s performance, with speculations pointing towards a significant rally that could potentially drive the token’s value up to $33. This anticipated surge has captured the attention of market participants and observers alike.

Conclusion

The anticipated approval of the XRP ETF and the projected price rally towards $33 reflect a growing optimism surrounding XRP’s future prospects in the cryptocurrency market. With expert endorsements and positive momentum building, all eyes are on the potential developments that could further boost XRP’s value in the near future.

