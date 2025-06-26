BNB Price Reclaims Key Support as Public Giants Announce Binance Coin Reserves — Eyes $800 Next?

**Introduction:**

Binance Coin (BNB) has been making significant strides in the crypto market, fueled by the recent announcements from public giants regarding Binance Coin reserves. This surge has led BNB to reclaim a key support level, prompting speculation on whether the price could reach $800 next.

**Heading 2: The Recent Uptrend of Binance Coin (BNB)**

In the past four days, Binance Coin (BNB) has experienced a noticeable uptrend driven by a surge in altcoin treasuries. The growing fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors has also contributed to the momentum behind BNB’s recent rise.

**Heading 3: Current BNB Price and Performance**

As of June 26, 2025, BNB was trading at $648, marking a modest 0.45% gain over the past 24 hours. This price point reflects the bullish sentiment that has engulfed BNB, reminiscent of the 2024 bull run.

**Heading 2: Public Giants’ Involvement in Binance Coin Reserves**

The recent announcements by public giants regarding their Binance Coin reserves have further fueled the optimism surrounding BNB. These developments have not only bolstered investor confidence but also served as a catalyst for BNB’s upward trajectory.

**Heading 2: Speculations on BNB Price Targeting $800**

With BNB reclaiming a key support level and riding on the wave of positive developments, market observers are now eyeing the possibility of BNB surging towards the $800 mark in the near future. The strong momentum and favorable market conditions have positioned BNB well for further upside potential.

**Conclusion:**

In conclusion, the resurgence of Binance Coin (BNB) has been propelled by a combination of factors, including the influx of altcoin treasuries, public giants’ engagement with BNB reserves, and the overall market sentiment. As BNB continues to strengthen its position, the outlook remains optimistic, with speculations pointing towards a potential price target of $800 in the coming days.

**Note:**

The post “BNB Price Reclaims Key Support as Public Giants Announce Binance Coin Reserves — Eyes $800 Next?” originally appeared on CoinGape.