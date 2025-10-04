BNB Rally to $1,300 Will Continue As Binance Hits Crucial Q3 Milestone, Says Expert

**Introduction:**

In the world of cryptocurrency, Binance Coin (BNB) has been making significant strides, with experts predicting a continued rally towards the $1,300 mark. Despite a brief consolidation phase in the crypto market, BNB has continued its upward trajectory, gaining more than 21% over the past week. The latest surge in BNB’s value comes on the heels of a crucial Q3 milestone for Binance. Let’s delve deeper into what this means for the future of BNB.

### **Binance Coin (BNB) Continues Upward Trajectory**

Binance Coin (BNB), the primary cryptocurrency of BNB Chain, has seen an 8% surge today, edging closer to the $1,200 mark. This rally further extends its weekly gains to over 21%, showcasing strong momentum amidst market fluctuations.

#### **Resilient BNB Rally Amidst Market Consolidation**

Despite a short consolidation phase in the cryptocurrency market following an earlier rally, BNB has managed to maintain its upward surge. Experts are optimistic about the ongoing rally and believe that BNB’s bullish momentum is likely to persist, potentially pushing its value towards the $1,300 milestone.

### **Binance Achieves Crucial Milestone in Q3**

The recent uptrend in BNB’s price is closely linked to a significant Q3 milestone achieved by Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. This milestone has not only bolstered investor confidence in BNB but has also contributed to the coin’s sustained rally.

As Binance Coin (BNB) continues its impressive rally towards $1,300, backed by a crucial Q3 achievement by Binance, market experts remain optimistic about its future growth trajectory. Despite market fluctuations, the resilience and strong momentum exhibited by BNB signal a promising outlook for investors and stakeholders in the cryptocurrency space. Stay tuned for further developments as BNB navigates towards new milestones in the evolving digital asset landscape.