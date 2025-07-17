BONK Price Targets All time High As ‘Golden Pocket’ Zone Nears

**Title: BONK Coin Surges Towards All-Time High Near ‘Golden Pocket’ Zone**

Investors are closely monitoring BONK as it experiences a notable surge, with a 25% increase in the last 24 hours and a striking 75% gain over the past week. The meme coin recently touched a daily high of $0.00003936, garnering significant attention within the market. Traders are now keeping a close watch on its movement towards the “golden pocket” Fib zone.

BONK, the trending meme coin, has made an impressive leap in recent days, catching the interest of investors as it continues to gain momentum.

In the past 24 hours alone, BONK has surged by 25%, demonstrating a strong upward trend that has propelled it to a 75% gain over the course of the preceding week.

At its peak, BONK reached a daily high of $0.00003936, and currently hovers near this level, sparking considerable excitement among market participants. The proximity of the coin to the much-discussed “golden pocket” Fib zone is particularly intriguing for traders.

The remarkable performance of BONK has not gone unnoticed, with traders and investors alike buzzing with anticipation as the coin edges closer to its potential all-time high.

As BONK continues to make substantial gains and approaches its all-time high near the ‘golden pocket’ zone, market participants are closely monitoring its trajectory. The coin’s recent surge has generated excitement within the market, highlighting the potential for further growth in the days to come. Stay tuned for more updates on BONK’s journey towards new milestones.

