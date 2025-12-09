## Article Rewrite: BONK Proposed as Official dYdX Integration Partner for Revenue Sharing

### Introduction

The dYdX community is currently evaluating a new governance proposal that suggests appointing BONK, a prominent retail ecosystem within Solana (SOL), as an official integration partner for dYdX’s revenue-sharing initiative. This proposal aims to establish BONK’s involvement in launching a specialized trading platform that directly connects to the dYdX Chain, enabling the monitoring of user activities through the protocol’s order router revenue mechanism.

### Expanding dYdX’s Presence within Solana

#### The Integration Proposal

If accepted, BONK stands to receive a 50% share of the trading fees generated via its integration with the dYdX platform. The proposal emphasizes the significance of BONK’s substantial retail community on Solana and its capacity to stimulate user engagement across affiliated platforms. By unveiling a dYdX-powered frontend under the BONK brand, this partnership aims to introduce the exchange to a broad spectrum of retail traders, consequently enhancing the protocol’s visibility within the Solana ecosystem.

#### Collaborative Growth Framework

The integration of BONK into dYdX aligns with the platform’s Q4 roadmap, which facilitates approved partners to benefit from a portion of the protocol fees. This framework is strategically designed to fortify collaborative efforts, boost liquidity, and foster growth driven by community participation.

### Conclusion

Feedback from the community regarding the proposed integration is actively welcomed, and pending any significant objections, BONK intends to proceed with an on-chain governance vote scheduled for December 11, 2025. This potentially fruitful partnership underscores the commitment of dYdX to expanding its reach within the Solana network and fostering mutually beneficial relationships within the decentralized finance landscape.

