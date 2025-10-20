# BREAKING: 21Shares Amends S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF Approval

## Introduction

In recent developments, 21Shares Dogecoin ETF has made amendments to its application in anticipation of the final decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF is gearing up for potential listing and trading on Nasdaq, with its approval process having experienced delays attributed to the protracted U.S. government shutdown.

—

## 21Shares Dogecoin ETF Takes Action

21Shares Dogecoin ETF has taken proactive measures by revising its application to provide accurate information regarding the ticker and supplementary details. This strategic move is aimed at aligning all aspects of the ETF in accordance with regulatory requirements and market expectations as it navigates towards regulatory approval.

### Confirmation of Ticker and Details

The amendments to the S-1 filing of the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF serve to solidify the confirmation of the ticker symbol and disclosures of essential particulars. By fine-tuning these critical components, the ETF aims to enhance transparency and compliance, essential attributes in the complex landscape of exchange-traded products.

### Path to Nasdaq Listing

With preparations in full swing, the spot Dogecoin ETF is poised for potential listing and trading on Nasdaq, a significant milestone that underscores its credibility and accessibility to investors. The anticipation surrounding its debut on Nasdaq reflects the growing interest in digital assets and the evolving financial landscape they inhabit.

### Impact of U.S. Government Shutdown

The journey towards approval has not been without challenges, with the approval process being hampered by the extended U.S. government shutdown. Despite the setbacks, the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF persists in its pursuit of regulatory approval, demonstrating resilience and adaptability amid external uncertainties.

—

## Conclusion

The recent amendments made by 21Shares Dogecoin ETF to its S-1 filing signal a proactive approach towards regulatory compliance and market readiness. As the ETF navigates the final stages of the approval process and anticipates listing on Nasdaq, the industry awaits with bated breath to witness the unfolding impact of this significant development in the realm of digital asset investments.

*[Source: [CoinGape](#)]*