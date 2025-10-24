Breaking: 21Shares Amends Sui ETF with Staking, Nasdaq Listing, Other Key Details

# Breaking News: 21Shares Enhances Sui ETF Application with Staking, Nasdaq Listing, & More

## Introduction:

In a significant update, 21Shares has made amendments to its Sui ETF application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The issuer has unveiled essential details, including staking, Nasdaq as the chosen exchange for listing and trading shares, and the selection of a cash custodian. This news has further fueled excitement in the rapidly evolving ETF market, with the crypto community eagerly anticipating the SEC’s final decisions.

## 21Shares Updates Sui ETF Application with SEC

21Shares has recently modified its Sui ETF application, signaling a noteworthy development within the cryptocurrency investment landscape. By submitting these updates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the issuer aims to streamline the process and enhance the prospects of launching the ETF successfully.

### Key Details Revealed

Among the key details disclosed in the amended application are plans for implementing staking mechanisms within the ETF framework. Staking, a popular practice in the cryptocurrency space, allows users to earn rewards by participating in network validation processes. By incorporating staking into the Sui ETF, 21Shares aims to offer investors an additional avenue for potential returns.

Moreover, 21Shares has opted to list and trade the Sui ETF shares on Nasdaq, one of the leading stock exchanges globally. The decision to choose Nasdaq as the exchange signifies the issuer’s commitment to providing investors with access to a reputable and well-established trading platform.

In addition, the selection of a cash custodian is a critical aspect of the ETF operation. The cash custodian will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the fund’s capital and ensuring proper financial oversight, thereby instilling confidence among investors.

## Conclusion

The recent updates made by 21Shares to its Sui ETF application reflect the company’s strategic vision and commitment to delivering innovative investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. With plans to integrate staking, list on Nasdaq, and appoint a cash custodian, 21Shares is poised to offer investors a comprehensive and secure investment vehicle. As the crypto community anticipates the SEC’s final decisions, the Sui ETF remains a promising venture that could potentially reshape the landscape of digital asset investment.