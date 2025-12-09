Breaking: 21Shares Gears Up to Launch its XRP ETF (TOXR)

# 21Shares Announces Launch of XRP ETF (TOXR)

## Introduction

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, 21Shares is set to introduce its very own XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). This announcement comes as 21Shares takes the necessary steps to update its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The upcoming 21Shares XRP ETF will soon be added to the array of offerings from notable issuers like Canary, Grayscale, and Bitwise.

## The Latest Development

With the submission of amendments to the S-1 form, 21Shares is ready to disclose further details regarding the launch of its XRP ETF. This move signifies the firm’s commitment to providing investors with innovative opportunities within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

## XRP Market Performance

Despite the anticipation surrounding the introduction of the 21Shares XRP ETF and the overall increase in capital flowing into XRP ETFs, the price of XRP continues to face selling pressure. The market remains dynamic, reflecting the constant interplay between investor sentiment and external factors influencing XRP’s value.

## Conclusion

As 21Shares gears up to launch its XRP ETF (TOXR), the world of cryptocurrency investment is poised for yet another groundbreaking development. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture from 21Shares and the potential impact of the XRP ETF on the broader digital asset market.

