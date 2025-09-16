Breaking: Binance Nears Deal With U.S. DOJ To Drop Compliance Monitor, BNB Reaches New ATH

## H2: Breaking News: Binance Set to Conclude Agreement with U.S. Department of Justice

### H3: Binance on Track to End Compliance Oversight, BNB Surges to Record High

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is on the verge of finalizing an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to terminate the compliance supervision that was part of the $4.3 billion settlement reached in 2023. This news has coincided with BNB, Binance’s native token, hitting a new all-time high, showcasing a positive response from the market to these developments.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the imminent deal between Binance and the U.S. Department of Justice to waive compliance monitoring has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, leading to a sharp rise in the BNB price. This significant development highlights a potential shift in Binance’s regulatory landscape and its impact on the market sentiment.