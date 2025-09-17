Breaking: Bitcoin Proxy Metaplanet Announces New US, Japan Subsidiaries As Stock Slumps

## Introduction:

Metaplanet, commonly referred to as Asia’s MicroStrategy, has made significant strides in expanding its Bitcoin income generation business with the announcement of new subsidiaries in the United States and Japan. Despite its stock facing a slump, the move signifies Metaplanet’s commitment to enhancing its global presence and revenue streams within the cryptocurrency market.

### Breaking News: Metaplanet’s Expansion Amid Stock Slump

Metaplanet Income Corp., Bitcoin Japan Inc., and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd. are the latest additions under Metaplanet’s umbrella, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for Bitcoin-related services and technology worldwide. This strategic decision comes in the wake of a recent ‘silent period,’ during which the company successfully secured a substantial $1.4 billion in funding to bolster its international operations.

## Expansion Plans and Geographical Expansion

Metaplanet’s establishment of subsidiaries in the US and Japan marks a pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory, positioning it as a key player in the cryptocurrency space across various regions. By tapping into these key markets, Metaplanet aims to leverage local expertise and market dynamics to drive innovation and revenue growth.

### Metaplanet Income Corp.: A Gateway to the US Market

Metaplanet Income Corp. emerges as the entity tasked with spearheading the company’s endeavors in the United States. With a strategic focus on expanding its Bitcoin income generation initiatives, this subsidiary is well-positioned to cater to the unique needs and preferences of American investors and consumers.

### Bitcoin Japan Inc. and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd.: Embracing the Japanese Market

In parallel, Bitcoin Japan Inc. and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd. have been introduced to facilitate Metaplanet’s expansion into the vibrant Japanese market. With a strong emphasis on localization and building strong partnerships within Japan’s cryptocurrency ecosystem, these subsidiaries are poised to establish a strong foothold in one of the world’s most prominent Bitcoin markets.

## Conclusion:

Amidst a challenging stock performance, Metaplanet’s strategic decision to establish new subsidiaries in the US and Japan represents a bold step towards diversifying its revenue streams and solidifying its global presence in the cryptocurrency landscape. By capitalizing on local market expertise and opportunities, Metaplanet is poised to unlock new avenues for growth and innovation in the ever-evolving world of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. This forward-looking approach reaffirms Metaplanet’s commitment to driving value for its stakeholders and shaping the future of digital finance.