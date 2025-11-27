Breaking: Bitwise Prepares to Launch its Avalanche ETF, Reveals Ticker and Fees

## Introduction

Bitwise, a prominent crypto asset manager, has announced the imminent launch of its Avalanche ETF. This exciting development comes as the company filed an updated S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), unveiling key details such as the management fee, ticker symbol, and fee waiver. The anticipation surrounding this launch has already had a positive impact, with the LINK price surging over 7% in response to the news.

### Bitwise Announces Launch of Avalanche ETF

Bitwise, known for its innovative approach to crypto asset management, is set to introduce its latest offering – the Avalanche ETF. The company’s filing of an updated S-1 with the SEC signals its commitment to expanding its product lineup and providing investors with new opportunities to access the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

### Revealing Ticker Symbol and Fees

One of the most eagerly anticipated aspects of Bitwise’s announcement is the disclosure of the ETF’s ticker symbol and fee structure. These details play a crucial role in shaping investors’ perceptions of the product and will undoubtedly influence its reception in the market.

### Market Response and LINK Price Surge

The news of Bitwise’s forthcoming Avalanche ETF has already had a tangible impact on the crypto market. The LINK price experienced a significant 7% increase in the wake of this announcement, reflecting the market’s optimism and highlighting the growing excitement surrounding the launch.

## Conclusion

Bitwise’s decision to launch an Avalanche ETF represents a significant step in the evolving landscape of crypto asset management. By providing investors with a new avenue to gain exposure to digital assets, Bitwise continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and accessibility in the crypto space. Stay tuned for further updates as the launch of the Avalanche ETF draws closer.