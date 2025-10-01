Breaking: BNB Chain Account Hacked With Founder CZ Shown Promoting Meme Coin

# Breaking: BNB Chain Account Compromised

## Introduction

Recently, the official account of BNB Chain faced a security breach, leading to unauthorized posts promoting a meme coin and airdrop rewards featuring Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder. This incident has raised concerns and garnered attention within the cryptocurrency community.

## The Security Breach

The BNB Chain account on social media platforms was compromised, resulting in the circulation of posts promoting a meme coin and an airdrop offering free rewards specifically on the BNB Chain network. The involvement of CZ in these promotional posts added further complexity to the situation.

## Response and Recovery

In response to the breach, the social media team at Binance has been actively working to regain control of the BNB Chain account. CZ, the founder of Binance, also issued a crucial message addressing the incident and providing updates on the ongoing efforts to secure the account.

## Conclusion

The unauthorized activities on the hacked BNB Chain account, including promotions of meme coins and airdrop incentives, have raised concerns regarding cybersecurity in the cryptocurrency space. The proactive response from Binance’s social media team and the communication from CZ reflect the importance of prompt action in such situations to maintain trust and security within the community. Stay informed and vigilant in the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.

—

Original source: [CoinGape](insert original source link)