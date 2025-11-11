Breaking: Canary XRP ETF Gets Approval with 8-A Filing to List on Nasdaq

# H2: Canary XRP ETF Approval for Nasdaq Listing

## H3: Introduction

Canary XRP ETF has received approval for listing on Nasdaq after submitting an 8-A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This development signifies a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency market.

## H3: Approval Details

The issuance of the 8-A filing has paved the way for Canary XRP ETF to be listed on Nasdaq. Trading of the spot XRP ETF is set to commence later this week, marking a new chapter for XRP investors and enthusiasts.

## H3: Market Impact

Following the news of the approval, the price of XRP has experienced an upward trend, driven by various factors such as the impending launch of the first spot XRP ETF. This positive momentum reflects growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

## H3: Conclusion

The approval of the Canary XRP ETF for listing on Nasdaq is a noteworthy development that underscores the increasing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies in the traditional financial landscape. Investors and market participants eagerly anticipate the commencement of trading, which is expected to bring further attention to XRP and the overall cryptocurrency market.

