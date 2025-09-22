Breaking: China Orders Brokers to Halt Real-World Asset Business in Hong Kong

**Breaking News: China Imposes Restrictions on Real-World Asset Business in Hong Kong**

—

**Introduction:**

In a recent development, China has taken measures to restrict the real-world asset activities of some domestic brokerages in Hong Kong. This decision highlights the growing disparity in policies between mainland China and Hong Kong. The move is expected to have significant implications for the financial industry in the region.

—

## China’s Directive to Halt Real-World Asset Business

In a significant move, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has issued informal guidance instructing domestic brokerages to cease their real-world asset (RWA) activities in Hong Kong. This decision marks a shift in China’s stance towards the financial operations in the region.

### Impact on Hong Kong’s Financial Landscape

The directive from the CSRC is set to reshape the landscape of real-world asset business in Hong Kong. The move indicates China’s efforts to exert control over the financial activities in the region and align them more closely with its regulatory framework.

### Widening Policy Gap Between Mainland China and Hong Kong

The instruction to halt RWA activities in Hong Kong underscores the widening policy gap between mainland China and the autonomous region. This divergence in regulatory approaches could have significant consequences for the financial markets and investment landscape in Hong Kong.

## Implications for Brokers and Investors

**For Brokers:** The directive poses challenges for domestic brokerages operating in Hong Kong, requiring them to reassess their business strategies and compliance with regulatory requirements.

**For Investors:** This development may impact investment opportunities and strategies in the real-world asset sector in Hong Kong. Investors will need to stay abreast of regulatory changes and adjust their portfolios accordingly.

—

**Conclusion:**

The directive from China to halt real-world asset business in Hong Kong signifies a crucial shift in regulatory dynamics in the region. This move is likely to have far-reaching implications for brokers, investors, and the overall financial landscape in Hong Kong. Stay tuned for further updates on how this decision unfolds and its impact on the industry.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape and highlights the latest developments in the financial sector.*