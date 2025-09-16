Breaking: Circle Announces HYPE Investment and USDC Launch on Hyperliquid Ahead USDH Launch

## Introduction

Circle’s recent announcement of its strategic move to join the Hyperliquid ecosystem by investing in HYPE and launching USDC on HyperEVM marks a significant development in the cryptocurrency space.

—

### Circle Invests in HYPE and Introduces USDC on Hyperliquid

Circle, a notable player in the cryptocurrency industry, has unveiled its strategic investment in HYPE within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This move corresponds with the launch of the native USDC on HyperEVM, the network’s proprietary platform. The timing of these initiatives is noteworthy as it precedes the imminent introduction of USDH, Hyperliquid’s very own stablecoin, which is poised to rival USDC in the market.

—

The integration of USDC on HyperEVM promises to enhance the liquidity and accessibility of digital assets within the Hyperliquid network, amplifying trading opportunities for users. Concurrently, Circle’s collaboration with HYPE underscores a shared vision for fostering innovation and growth within the digital asset landscape.

## Conclusion

Circle’s strategic investment in HYPE and the introduction of USDC on HyperEVM reflect the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency market and exploring new avenues for digital asset utilization within innovative platforms like Hyperliquid. This development signals a progressive stride towards increased interoperability and efficiency within the evolving crypto ecosystem.