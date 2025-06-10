Breaking: CLARITY Act Passes First Markup Amid Criticism Of ‘Gensler-Era’ Provision

**Introduction**

In a recent development, the CLARITY Act has successfully passed its initial markup, sparking controversy over a provision linked to the Gensler-led administration. Crypto stakeholders have raised concerns about this provision ahead of the markup phase, highlighting uncertainties it may introduce, contrary to the bill’s objectives.

**Breaking News: CLARITY Act Progresses Amidst Criticism**

**Concerns Raised by Crypto Stakeholders**

Crypto stakeholders have expressed disapproval of a specific provision within the CLARITY Act, which has come under scrutiny for its association with the Gensler era. This provision has attracted criticism due to the uncertainties it could potentially bring into the regulatory framework, running counter to the intended purpose of the bill.

**First Markup Phase Successfully Completed**

Despite the reservations expressed by industry players, the CLARITY Act has reached a significant milestone by passing its first markup phase. This progress comes in the midst of ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the impact of the ‘Gensler-era’ provision on the overall regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

**Conclusion**

The passage of the CLARITY Act through its initial markup stage marks a critical juncture in the legislative process, albeit overshadowed by concerns raised by crypto stakeholders regarding a specific provision linked to the Gensler administration. As the bill advances, further deliberations are expected to address these criticisms and ensure alignment with the objectives of fostering regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.