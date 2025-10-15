BREAKING: CoinShares XRP ETF (XRPL) Files with US SEC for Nasdaq Listing

## Introduction

CoinShares is getting ready to launch their XRP ETF as they take steps to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a listing on Nasdaq. The recent developments include amendments to the application, revealing the ticker symbol and additional details.

### CoinShares XRP ETF Update

#### SEC Decision and Deadline

The SEC is expected to make a final decision on the CoinShares XRP ETF in the upcoming week. This decision will determine the fate of the exchange-traded fund, bringing clarity to investors and enthusiasts alike. Additionally, there is a looming deadline for Grayscale’s XRP ETF, creating anticipation in the market.

## Conclusion

The recent filing of CoinShares XRP ETF with the US SEC for a potential Nasdaq listing marks a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency market. Investors and industry players are eagerly awaiting the SEC’s decision, which will shape the future of XRP ETFs. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.

