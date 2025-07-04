Breaking: FTX Victims At Risk Of Losing Claims In China and Other Restricted Jurisdictions

## Title: FTX Users from Restricted Jurisdictions Face Risk of Losing Claims

### Introduction

FTX users from China and other restricted jurisdictions are facing potential losses in claiming funds from the bankrupt crypto exchange. The article addresses the challenges these users encounter due to regulatory restrictions in their respective regions.

### FTX Users in China: Risk of Losing Claims

Chinese FTX users account for a significant 82% of claims following the collapse of the crypto exchange. However, their ability to recover funds is jeopardized by China’s ban on cryptocurrency activities.

### Proposed Solution for Users from Restricted Jurisdictions

To address the issue, FTX has sought approval from the U.S. bankruptcy court to introduce a new claims process specifically tailored for users in 49 “restricted jurisdictions.” This initiative aims to provide these users with a fair opportunity to claim their funds despite the regulatory hurdles they face.

### Conclusion

FTX users from China and other restricted jurisdictions are currently confronted with the possibility of losing their claims in the aftermath of the exchange’s bankruptcy. By implementing a specialized claims process, FTX strives to ensure that these users receive fair treatment and have a chance to recover their funds amidst challenging regulatory landscapes.