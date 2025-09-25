Breaking: ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank Among 9 Banks to Jointly Issue Euro Stablecoin in 2026

# Breaking News: Euro Stablecoin Collaboration by 9 Major Banks in 2026

## Introduction

Stablecoin issuance is gaining momentum in the financial sector, with 9 prominent European banks uniting to introduce a Euro-denominated stablecoin in compliance with MiCA Regulation in the upcoming year. The collaboration of banks such as ING, UniCredit, and CaixaBank signifies a significant step towards mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

## Euro Stablecoin Consortium by 9 Banks

Leading the initiative are ING, UniCredit, and CaixaBank, among other major European financial institutions. Each of these banks boasts a substantial user base and individually manages assets exceeding $600 billion. This collective effort highlights the growing interest and investment in stablecoin technology within the traditional banking sector.

### Key Details:

– **Participants:** ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, and 6 other prominent banks.

– **Compliance:** The stablecoin issuance will adhere to MiCA Regulation standards.

– **Scope:** Euro-denominated stablecoin issuance to cater to diverse financial needs.

## Implications of the Euro Stablecoin Initiative

The collaboration among these 9 banks to issue a Euro stablecoin in 2026 demonstrates a strategic shift towards embracing digital currencies within the European banking landscape. By leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology and adhering to regulatory frameworks, this initiative has the potential to reshape the future of cross-border transactions and payment systems.

## Conclusion

The development of a Euro stablecoin by a consortium of 9 major banks marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital assets in the European financial sector. As we move towards a more interconnected and technologically advanced financial ecosystem, collaborations such as this pave the way for innovative solutions and enhanced efficiency in the realm of financial services.

_The post Breaking: ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank Among 9 Banks to Jointly Issue Euro Stablecoin in 2026 originally appeared on CoinGape._