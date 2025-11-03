Breaking: Invesco Galaxy Amends Solana ETF to Disclose Fees, Other Key Details

Introduction:

### Invesco Galaxy Updates Solana ETF Application

Invesco Galaxy has recently made important revisions to its Solana ETF application filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The amendments include the disclosure of various key details such as fees and initial seed. These updates are crucial steps in the process of listing and trading the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

#### Disclosure of Fees and Key Details

One of the primary changes in the amended application is the disclosure of fees associated with the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF. Investors will now have access to detailed information regarding the fees they may incur when investing in this ETF. Additionally, the initial seed amount has also been revealed, offering transparency to potential investors.

### Joining the Ranks of Established ETFs

Following the completion of necessary updates, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF is on track to go auto-effective, pending regulatory approval. Once listed and trading commences, this ETF will be in the company of other prominent ETFs in the market, such as Bitwise’s BSOL and Grayscale’s GSOL.

The recent amendments made by Invesco Galaxy to its Solana ETF application signify a step towards increased transparency and disclosure in the investment landscape. By providing detailed information on fees and key details, the issuer aims to offer investors a clearer understanding of the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF. As it moves towards listing and trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, this ETF is poised to become a part of the diverse selection of investment options available to market participants.