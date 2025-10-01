Breaking: Metaplanet Expands Treasury With 5,268 BTC Purchase, Climbs to 4th Largest Holder

## Introduction

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed firm, has made a significant move in the cryptocurrency space by expanding its Bitcoin portfolio. This article discusses the recent purchase made by Metaplanet, elevating the company to the position of the fourth-largest BTC holder globally.

### Metaplanet Adds 5,268 BTC

In a strategic financial move, Metaplanet revealed the acquisition of 5,268 BTC at an average price of approximately $116,870 per coin. This transaction amounted to a staggering $615 million, reinforcing the company’s position within the crypto market.

#### Climbing the Rankings

With the latest addition to its treasury, Metaplanet has climbed the ranks to become the fourth-largest holder of Bitcoin. This move signifies the company’s confidence in the long-term potential of cryptocurrencies and showcases its commitment to expanding its digital asset portfolio.

## Conclusion

Metaplanet’s recent purchase of 5,268 BTC not only bolsters its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency space but also underscores the growing institutional interest in digital assets. As the company continues to increase its holdings, it is poised to make further waves in the evolving landscape of blockchain technology and virtual currencies.